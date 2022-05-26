DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

DDI stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after buying an additional 70,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

