DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
DDI stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
