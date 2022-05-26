DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 279.2% in May

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the April 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,364,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,308 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 206,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 1,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,557. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

