DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,403 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.74. 471,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 130.53. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 46.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 619,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

