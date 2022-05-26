Dov Shiff Purchases 11,922 Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Director Dov Shiff purchased 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,680.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,883,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,901,250.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dov Shiff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff bought 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,630.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SQL Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $273,000.

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

