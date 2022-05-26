Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.76).

Several research firms have recently commented on DRX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 980 ($12.33) to GBX 1,170 ($14.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 719.50 ($9.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 37.05. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 781.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.77.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.18), for a total value of £242,700 ($305,398.26).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

