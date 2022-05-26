Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.76).
Several research firms have recently commented on DRX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 980 ($12.33) to GBX 1,170 ($14.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 719.50 ($9.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 37.05. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 781.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.77.
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
