DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Down 75.8% in May

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CLCN stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. DriveItAway has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
DriveItAway Company Profile
