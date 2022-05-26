Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.
Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.