Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $289,800.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

