Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $289,800.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.89.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
