Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Duckhorn Portfolio has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.550-$0.580 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. On average, analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Several research firms recently commented on NAPA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $965,569. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.