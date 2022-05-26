Duluth (DLTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.930-$1.020 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.