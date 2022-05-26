Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the April 30th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPMLF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Dundee Securities lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.