DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Mohammad Azab Purchases 30,000 Shares

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Mohammad Azab bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 581,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,001. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DURECT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.