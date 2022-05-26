DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 106.30 ($1.34) on Thursday. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.84 million and a PE ratio of -21.69.

About DWF Group (Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

