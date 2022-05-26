DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 106.30 ($1.34) on Thursday. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.84 million and a PE ratio of -21.69.
About DWF Group (Get Rating)
