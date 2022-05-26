DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DXC. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

