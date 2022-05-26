DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90-15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.07 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

DXC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

