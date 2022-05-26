DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 77,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.