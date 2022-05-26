DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.