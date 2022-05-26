DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

DXC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 3,712,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

