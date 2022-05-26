e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

ELF stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.91.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

