e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $42.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.91.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.