e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $24.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE ELF opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

