E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($13.30) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.90) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.30) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.62) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($13.07).

E.On stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €9.93 ($10.56). The stock had a trading volume of 6,954,243 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.11. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.49).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

