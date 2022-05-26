E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($11.97) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $33.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About E.On (Get Rating)
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
