E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 385.7% in May

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.64 on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

