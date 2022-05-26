Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

