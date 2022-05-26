East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of East Japan Railway stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

