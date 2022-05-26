East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of East Japan Railway stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
About East Japan Railway (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Japan Railway (EJPRY)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.