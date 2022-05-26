Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) will report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.80. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $104.73 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

