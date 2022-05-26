easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 625 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 625 ($7.86) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.35) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698.27 ($8.79).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 516.60 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 534.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 566.74.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($120,800.30). Insiders have acquired 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978 over the last 90 days.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.