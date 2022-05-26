easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.50.

EJTTF remained flat at $$6.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.