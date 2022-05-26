easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $520.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

