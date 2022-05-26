Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

EFT opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

