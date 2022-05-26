Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 22,665 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 21,750 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,923,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 128,681 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $5,372,000.

EIM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,050. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

