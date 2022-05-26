Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EBCOY stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

