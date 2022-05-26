Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
EBCOY stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.
Ebara Company Profile (Get Rating)
