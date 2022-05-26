Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.63 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.07.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.31 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 70,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

