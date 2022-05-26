Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

EC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of EC opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

