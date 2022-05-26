Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,144. Edify Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

