Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Canacol Energy Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canacol Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Magness now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Canacol Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.25 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$457.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.55 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Canacol Energy (Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.