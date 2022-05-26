Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ADOC opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Edoc Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 7.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter worth $261,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.