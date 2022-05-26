EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EJFA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 558,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EJFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,941. EJF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

