Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 303.5% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EKTAY opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.04. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.