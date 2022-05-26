Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 235,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,633,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

