Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $86.84.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $81,506,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

