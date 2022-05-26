Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 52-week low of $88.35 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

