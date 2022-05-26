Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Down 62.7% in May

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EDNC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Endurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.
Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.
