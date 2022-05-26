Energean’s (ENOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,430 ($17.99) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 599.50 ($7.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,410 ($17.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,235.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,034.96.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.43), for a total transaction of £1,350,482.36 ($1,699,361.22).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

