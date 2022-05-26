EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of ENS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EnerSys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.