EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. EnerSys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 338,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnerSys by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

