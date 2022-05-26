EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. EnerSys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.
Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 338,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnerSys by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
