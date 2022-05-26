Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Update

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:NFYS opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Enphys Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFYS. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,809,000.

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.