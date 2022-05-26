Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) recently:

5/17/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was given a new C$5.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

4/14/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.25.

4/5/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.20.

3/27/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.74.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.0798361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

