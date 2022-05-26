Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ESI opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.0798361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

